    Pope Francis to skip Good Friday procession due to cold weather

    It is the first time the pope will not preside at the "Via Crucis" service at Rome's Colosseum since he was elected in 2013.

    Reuters
    April 07, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST
    Pope Francis, who left hospital last weekend following a bout of bronchitis, will skip Friday's outdoor "Way of the Cross" procession due to cold weather, the Vatican said in a statement.

    The 86-year-old pontiff will still attend an indoor Good Friday service earlier in St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in response to a question from Reuters.

    It is the first time the pope will not preside at the "Via Crucis" service at Rome's Colosseum since he was elected in 2013.

    The Vatican said he would follow it from his residence.

