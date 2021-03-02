English
Pfizer requirements causing delays in COVAX deliveries: GAVI

Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI alliance that co-leads the COVAX multilateral vaccine facility with the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists the requirements were partly related to indemnification issues.

Reuters
March 02, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST

The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday that there have been delays to some Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shot deliveries via the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme because of additional requirements set by the manufacturer.

At the same briefing, WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it was still possible for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to all participating countries to begin in the first 100 days of 2021 assuming that manufacturers can keep up with orders.

Reuters
