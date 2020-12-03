PlusFinancial Times
Pfizer confident there will be more doses than required by the end of 2021

Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday he was confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters
Dec 3, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday he was confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel very comfortable that by the end of 2021 we'll have more doses that we will need," Bourla told a virtual conference hosted in Athens.

"We are doing everything we can to increase the manufacturing capacity ... but the challenge is that we need to increase it in the next few months."
Reuters
