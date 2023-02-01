English
    Payments firm PayPal to lay off 7% of its workforce to cut costs

    The move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST
    PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a string of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

    "While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," said PayPal's Chief Executive Dan Schulman in a statement.

    The move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

    Shares of the payments firm were up about 2.4% in afternoon trading.