    Pakistan quietly jails 'dead' 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir for over 15 years in terror financing case

    PTI
    June 25, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    Eight of the attacks occurred in South Mumbai: at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower,the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College.

    Sajid Majeed Mir, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks who was earlier declared dead by Pakistan, has been jailed for over 15 years in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in the country, which is struggling to exit the grey list of the FATF.

    The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, which often issues convictions of the suspects in such cases to the media, did not notify Mir's conviction.

    His sentencing comes as Islamabad prepares for an on-site visit by the officials from the Paris-based global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to verify the implementation of Pakistan's relevant anti-money laundering and terrorism-financing reforms. A positive report may facilitate Pakistan's exit from the grey list of the FATF.

    An anti-terrorism court in Lahore early this month had handed down 15 and a half years jail term to Sajid Majeed Mir, an activist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a terror-financing case, a senior lawyer associated with terror financing cases of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leaders told
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 11:28 am
