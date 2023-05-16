OpenAI readies new open-source AI model

English
    Reuters
    May 16, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST
    OpenAI is preparing to release a new open-source language model to the public, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the plan.

    The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

    Reuters
