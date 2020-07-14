App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nokia rolls out software upgrade to 5G

"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.

Reuters

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia launched on Tuesday software which enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment.

"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia said the software upgrade was immediately available for about one million radios, and the reach would grow to 3.1 million by the end of the year and to over 5 million in 2021.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 12:45 pm

