Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #47: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. This Google doodle is dedicated to whom? 2/40 Answer: Dr Govindappa Venkataswamy 3/40 Q2. Mauli Teli and Grishma Teli, who worked in the US as professionals in management consulting and biotech research & development respectively, quit their jobs and moved back to their hometown with a dream to start a cosmetics and personal care company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing eco-ethical products that would address unmet consumer needs. Which company did they find? 4/40 Answer: Iba Halal (Image: Company Website) 5/40 Q3. Which e-commerce giant has recently introduced a program called “Select” to help emerging brands in the country get access to a suite of brand building tools and services? 6/40 Answer: Amazon 7/40 Q4. Midori Kuma is the data guardian of this company. The job is to bring product awareness to millions of people worldwide and has already toured many countries for showcasing the company’s approach to a friendly way of dealing with cyber security. Identify the company which has launched this? 8/40 Answer: Kaspersky 9/40 Q5. Which e-commerce has acquired an Israel-based analytics startup called Upstream Commerce? 10/40 Answer: Flipkart 11/40 Q6. Which brand was founded as South African Breweries in 1895 to serve a growing market of miners and prospectors in and around Johannesburg. Two years later, it became the first industrial company to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange? 12/40 Answer: SAB Miller (Image: Wikipedia) 13/40 Q7. Which company released a feature will help customers who are looking for hotels at the last minute and have a set budget? 14/40 Answer: Goibibo 15/40 Q8. Husky Energy is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. Who owns it? 16/40 Answer: Li Ka Shing (Image: Wikipedia) 17/40 Q9. TRAPIGO is a last mile 'B2B' logistics service provider for food products which is a startup by IIT-IIM & NIFT graduates. They have tied up with an organisation to provide last mile delivery to passengers. The partnership has been made live in Nagpur and will slowly progress to other parts of India. With whom have they tied-up? 18/40 Answer: IRCTC 19/40 Q10. In order to boost the tourism industry in the state, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has entered into collaboration with them. This is effect to drive economic growth in local Maharashtra communities by helping micro-entrepreneurs in hospitality sector grow their business through four key pillars of support- training, enabling, access and promotion. Identify the company with whom they have tied up? 20/40 Answer: AirBnb 21/40 Q11. She is an American computer scientist, systems engineer, and business owner. She was Director of the Software Engineering Division of the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory, which developed on-board flight software for the Apollo space program.In 1986, she became the founder and CEO of Hamilton Technologies, Inc., in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company was developed around the Universal Systems Language based on her paradigm of Development Before the Fact (DBTF) for systems and software design. Who is she? (Image: Wikipedia) 22/40 Answer: Margaret Hamilton 23/40 Q12. In computer security, it is a security mechanism for separating running programs, usually in an effort to mitigate system failures or software vulnerabilities from spreading. It is often used to execute untested or untrusted programs or code, possibly from unverified or untrusted third parties, suppliers, users or websites, without risking harm to the host machine or operating system? 24/40 Answer: Sandbox 25/40 Q13. The company was founded back in 2000 by Stephen Kaufer, Langley Steinert and Nicholas Shanny. Kaufer has stated that the original idea wasn't a user generated social media site to swap reviews, "We started as a site where we were focused more on those official words from guidebooks or newspapers or magazines. We also had a button in the very beginning that said, "Visitors add your own review", and boy, did that just take off.” Which company are we talking? 26/40 Answer: Tripadvisor 27/40 Q14. Kamekichi Yamazaki-a dealer in watch metals who learned his craft in Switzerland and the US-returned home determined to create a Japanese-made pocketwatch. In 1918, he established Shokosha Watch Research Institute. How is this company known to us? 28/40 Answer: Citizen Watches (Image: Wikipedia) 29/40 Q15. He was a pioneer of the American automotive industry, after whom the brand were named. He claimed to have built his first steam car as early as 1894 and his first gasoline-powered car in 1896. The modern assembly line and its basic concept is credited to him, who used it to build the first mass-produced automobile. Who is this person? 30/40 Answer: Ransom E Olds (Image: Wikipedia) 31/40 Q16. Who owns this brand? 32/40 Answer: Anheuser-Busch (Image: Wikipedia) 33/40 Q17. This brand of sports drink, whose competitors include Gatorade and Powerade, was created by PepsiCo, as their response to The Coca-Cola Company's Powerade and Quaker Oat's Gatorade. After PepsiCo's acquisition of Quaker Oats Company, in 2001, the brand was sold to The Monarch Beverage Company. Name the brand. 34/40 Answer: All Sport (Image: Wikipedia) 35/40 Q18. This body style was a type of automobile body used from the early twentieth century until the mid-1930s; it fell quickly into disuse by World War II. The name was introduced in 1908 when a Belgian car dealer Captain Theo Masui, the London-based importer of French Gregoire cars, designed a streamlined body. What is it called? 36/40 Answer: Torpedo (Image: Wikipedia) 37/40 Q19. This was the old logo of which aerospace giant? 38/40 Answer: Bombardier (Image: Wikipedia) 39/40 Q20. Identify this American professional wrestling promotion and serial drama television series owned and produced by United Artists Media Group 40/40 Answer: Lucha Underground (Image: Facebook Page) First Published on Oct 5, 2018 05:10 pm