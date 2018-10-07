App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo's trip 'better than the last time': US official

The official, who was part of Pompeo's delegation, indicated some progress was made during the visit

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A US official said on October 7 that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea was "better than the last time" but further efforts were needed.

"Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team," Pompeo tweeted.

The official, who was part of Pompeo's delegation, indicated some progress was made during the visit, which included a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but added: "It's going to be a long haul."

 
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 03:13 pm

