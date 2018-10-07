Mike Pompeo's trip 'better than the last time': US official

A US official said on October 7 that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea was "better than the last time" but further efforts were needed.



Had a good trip to #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team @StateDept pic.twitter.com/mufyOKkDLw

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 7, 2018

The official, who was part of Pompeo's delegation, indicated some progress was made during the visit, which included a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but added: "It's going to be a long haul."