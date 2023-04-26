English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Microsoft says it will build data centre in Poland

    Microsoft will build a data centre in Poland, the company's President for Europe, the Middle east and Africa (EMEA) said on Wednesday at the European Economic Congress in the southern city of Katowice.

    Reuters
    April 26, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    Microsoft says it will build data centre in Poland

    Microsoft says it will build data centre in Poland

    Microsoft will build a data centre in Poland, the company's President for Europe, the Middle east and Africa (EMEA) said on Wednesday at the European Economic Congress in the southern city of Katowice.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Microsoft #Poland #World News
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 02:33 pm