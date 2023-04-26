Microsoft says it will build data centre in Poland
Microsoft will build a data centre in Poland, the company's President for Europe, the Middle east and Africa (EMEA) said on Wednesday at the European Economic Congress in the southern city of Katowice.
Reuters
April 26, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
Microsoft says it will build data centre in Poland
Microsoft will build a data centre in Poland, the company's President for Europe, the Middle east and Africa (EMEA) said on Wednesday at the European Economic Congress in the southern city of Katowice.