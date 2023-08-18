English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Microsoft plans AI service with Databricks that could hurt OpenAI

    Databricks - a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, which Microsoft would sell through its Azure cloud-server unit - helps companies make AI models from scratch or repurpose open-source models as an alternative to licensing OpenAI's proprietary ones, the report added.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST
    Microsoft plans AI service with Databricks that could hurt OpenAI

    Microsoft plans AI service with Databricks that could hurt OpenAI

    Microsoft is planning to start selling a new version of Databricks software that helps customers make AI apps for their businesses, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plan.

    Databricks - a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, which Microsoft would sell through its Azure cloud-server unit - helps companies make AI models from scratch or repurpose open-source models as an alternative to licensing OpenAI's proprietary ones, the report added.

    Microsoft and Databricks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    In July, Microsoft laid out an aggressive spending plan to meet demand for its AI services.

    The company has started integrating AI functionality across its products such as Azure, Microsoft 365, GitHub and several developer tools.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 06:23 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!