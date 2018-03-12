Man buys new Porsche, loses it to police 10 minutes later for speeding

An Australian man’s joy of purchasing a Porsche fizzled within 10 minutes as he was detected over speeding by the police and his vehicle was impounded by the Victoria police.

The man was allegedly caught going at 100 kmph in a 40 kmph speed limit zone in Albert Park on Saturday.

In a media release, the police said that Prahran Highway Patrol officers observed the driver of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne filming himself on his phone while driving about 9.55 am. A short time later he was detected going at more than double the speed limit along the Aughtie Drive.

The police intercepted the car and impounded it for 30 days. The driver, a 37-year-old Yallambie man, is expected to be charged on summons with speeding and using a mobile phone while driving, Luke Zammit, media officer for the police said.

The vehicle has been impounded under Victoria Police's traffic security drive.