172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|joe-biden-raises-26-million-in-24-hours-after-naming-kamala-harris-as-running-mate-5693571.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: AP

Joe Biden raises $26 million in 24 hours after naming Kamala Harris as running mate

California Senator Kamala Harris, who has been named as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Associated Press

Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden's campaign said on August 12 that the sum more than doubled the campaign's previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Close

Also read: Who is Kamala Harris? All about Biden's vice-presidential running mate

Act Blue, the left's online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement.

The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from an August 12 evening grassroots fundraiser.

With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.