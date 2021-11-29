MARKET NEWS

English
Japan considering further border controls as Omicron spreads: PM Fumio Kishida

"We are (taking measures) with a strong sense of crisis," Kishida told reporters, noting that Japan closed its borders to foreigners travelling from nine countries including South Africa as of Sunday.

Reuters
November 29, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
Fumio Kishida (Image: AP)

Fumio Kishida (Image: AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday his country would consider further tightening its borders as the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world.

"We are (taking measures) with a strong sense of crisis," Kishida told reporters, noting that Japan closed its borders to foreigners travelling from nine countries including South Africa as of Sunday.

"As we’re seeing a spread around the world, we continue to consider further measures to tighten border controls and will announce a decision at the appropriate time."
