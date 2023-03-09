English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Instagram down for thousands of users

    More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Reuters
    March 09, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

    Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Instagram #Meta #World News
    first published: Mar 9, 2023 09:18 am