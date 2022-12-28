English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 billion

    The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with a 40% reduction in March.

    Reuters
    December 28, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

    The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with a 40% reduction in March.

    Instacart did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

    The COVID-19 pandemic darling was valued at $39 billion last year, as surging infections boosted doorstep deliveries, but the recent cuts in its valuation underscore the effects of public market volatility on high-flying private companies.

    The start-up also delayed its much awaited IPO this year amid market uncertainty.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Instacart #internal valuation #World News
    first published: Dec 28, 2022 07:17 am