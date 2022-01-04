MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre

The mandate for biometric enrolment services came into effect from January 4, 2022, and the service will be available for all 26 visa categories VFS Global accepts for Ukraine, including tourism, work, business, family reunions and study.

PTI
January 04, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

VFS Global on Tuesday said Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at its Visa Application Centre. VFS Global's services on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now extended to include biometric enrolments for Indian customers, according to a statement.

Travellers can now visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by prior appointment for the complete visa application process. The mandate for biometric enrolment services came into effect from January 4, 2022, and the service will be available for all 26 visa categories VFS Global accepts for Ukraine, including tourism, work, business, family reunions and study.

ALSO READ: Omicron and holiday travel: How to strategise

"We have been the proud partner of Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 in India, and are excited to extend its services to include biometric enrolment. This makes us the one-stop-shop for the complete visa application journey for our Ukraine visa customers," VFS Global Head South Asia, Pranav Sinha said. VFS Global offers Ukraine visa services in 46 countries across the globe through a network of 77 Visa Application Centres since 2017.
PTI
Tags: #biometric enrolments #Indian travellers #VFS Global #Visa Application Centre
first published: Jan 4, 2022 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.