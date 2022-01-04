Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre

Representative image

VFS Global on Tuesday said Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at its Visa Application Centre. VFS Global's services on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now extended to include biometric enrolments for Indian customers, according to a statement.

Travellers can now visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by prior appointment for the complete visa application process. The mandate for biometric enrolment services came into effect from January 4, 2022, and the service will be available for all 26 visa categories VFS Global accepts for Ukraine, including tourism, work, business, family reunions and study.

"We have been the proud partner of Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 in India, and are excited to extend its services to include biometric enrolment. This makes us the one-stop-shop for the complete visa application journey for our Ukraine visa customers," VFS Global Head South Asia, Pranav Sinha said. VFS Global offers Ukraine visa services in 46 countries across the globe through a network of 77 Visa Application Centres since 2017.