Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India fourth most targeted country in the world for web application attacks

The US, Brazil and the UK rank first, second and third respectively on the list put out by Akamai Technologies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cloud service provider Akamai Technologies released a report on Wednesday that ranked India fourth in the list of top 10 countries targeted with Web Application Attacks.

As per the report, incidents of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and bot-driven abuse have been rising from November 2017 till April this year.

India has also been globally ranked eighth in the list of Web Application Attack source countries, registering over 28 million attacks.

Akamai found that the number of DDoS attacks, recorded since last year, have increased by 16 percent.

The State of the Internet/Security (SOTI) report for summer 2018 revealed that Russia, China and Indonesia were the main sources of credential abuse.

It further analysed almost 112 billion bot requests, four billion malicious login attempts and bot-based credential abuse to find that almost all attacks occurred in the travel and hospitality industries.

Senior security advocate for Akamai Martin McKeay said that the attractiveness of the hospitality industry made it a significant target for hackers to carry out bot-fraud.

In order to deal with these rising threats, it is important for security teams, developers, network operators and service providers to maintain agility in terms of mitigating new threats.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #cyberattacks #India

