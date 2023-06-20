English
    India clears $2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of Modi US visit: Report

    Reuters
    June 20, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST
    India's cabinet has approved a $2.7 billion plan by Micron Technology to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week, a senior government source told Reuters.

    Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion), the Indian official added. He declined to be identified ahead of a planned announcement during Modi's U.S. trip.

    Spokespeople for Micron and the Indian government, including its technology ministry, did not respond to requests for comment.

    Reuters
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 09:20 pm