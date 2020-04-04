In Pics | In Wuhan, lockdown lifted partially but residents asked to stay home fearing return of COVID-19

Even though the country is still registering new cases, the government has allowed people to step out of their houses. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 After being cut-off from the rest of the country for two months, China lifted lockdown partially from Wuhan city. The city where the coronavirus epidemic was started is relieved as the government and the residents had taken control over the outbreak from spreading. (Image: AP) 2/12 On April 4, China held a three-minute nationwide silent moment as a tribute to honour those who have died due to novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 People bow their head during a moment of mourning for victims of coronavirus in China. (Image: AP) 4/12 While other countries have tightened controls and shut down businesses, Chinese government is trying to revive its economy after declaring a victory over the outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 China has recorded over 81,000 cases with more than 3,300 deaths so far. Even after the country is still registering new cases, government has allowed people to step out of their houses. People are allowed to travel in and out of Wuhan but under strict conditions. (Image: AP) 6/12 Most access to the city was suspended from January 23 in Wuhan, residents were relying on online groceries and government-organised food deliveries during the two months lockdown. (Image: AP) 7/12 Vendors are now seen on the sidewalks wearing face masks and gloves are selling pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers in Wuhan. (Image: AP) 8/12 Residents climb on chairs to buy groceries from vendors behind barriers used to seal off a neighbourhood in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Image: AP) 9/12 Still, local authorities have ordered to prevent new infections as millions of people stream back to work in factories, offices and shops. (Image: AP) 10/12 People on subways and buses are checked for fever and employers have orders to disinfect workplaces regularly. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Firefighters in protective suits are seen during an operation to disinfect Wuhan Tianhe International Airport before the airport resumes its domestic flights on April 8, in Wuhan, Hubei province. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 The authorities have, however, asked Wuhan residents to stay at home and avoid non-essential outings amid fears of a rebound of coronavirus. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 4, 2020 04:50 pm