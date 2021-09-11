In-Depth | Taliban and opium trade: Will Afghanistan be the world's biggest 'narco-state'?

The United States' failure in Afghanistan, point out experts, is not only restricted to its retreat in the face of a marching Taliban. The 20-plus year intervention was also unsuccessful in dismantling the country's opium economy.

From air raids on drug-making labs to incentivising wheat cultivation, and deploying resources to break the local cartels, Washington ended up spending a massive $8.6 billion to throttle the opium trade, as estimated in a 2018 US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) report.

The end result, however, is that far from being curtailed, poppy cultivation has grown manifold in the past two decades in the country.

The area covered under poppy cultivation expanded from 8,000 hectares in 2001 to 224,000 hectares in 2020, as per the data shared by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The gum harvested from poppies is turned into heroin, which, despite being illegal, remains in high demand in Central Asia, Europe and the United States.

With the Taliban now back in power, is Afghanistan headed towards becoming the world's biggest armed narco-state?

That depends on an array of factors, including the country's economic condition, the continued dependence on opium trade, the intent of the Islamist group, the interest of stakeholders and pressure from the international community. Here is a closer look.