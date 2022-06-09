English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    IMF's Gita Gopinath sees risk of de-anchoring US inflation expectations

    Based on current projections of what the interest rate path may be, inflation will stay above the Fed's 2% target "for a long time," said Gopinath, speaking at an online event hosted by the Financial Times.

    Reuters
    June 09, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: The International Monetary Fund has said that the economic repercussions of the crisis are already “very serious”.

    Russia-Ukraine war: The International Monetary Fund has said that the economic repercussions of the crisis are already “very serious”.


    U.S. inflation could remain above the Federal Reserve's targets for a long time based on current projections, and there is a risk of inflation expectations "de-anchoring," International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

    Based on current projections of what the interest rate path may be, inflation will stay above the Fed's 2% target "for a long time," said Gopinath, speaking at an online event hosted by the Financial Times.


    "That's an environment that we're not used to being in, you could risk their inflation expectations de-anchoring," she said.


    Gopinath spoke of an "incredibly narrow" path that would allow for the tightness in goods and labor markets to unwind without rates rising much more.


    However, she said, "overall, the risks are towards the possibility that this will require much more steeper increases in rates."


    The Fed has raised rates twice so far this year and 50-basis point hikes are priced in for both its meeting next week and the following one in July.

    Close

    Related stories

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said separately on Wednesday that the current annual inflation rate of 8% is "unacceptable" for the United States and 2% is an "appropriate target."

    Reuters
    Tags: #'Best Automobile Lending Business #Gita Gopinath #IMF #inflation #US #World News
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 06:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.