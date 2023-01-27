English
    Hyundai unveils $8.5 billion spending plan amid EV push

    The money will be spent primarily on research and development and on building a new plant in Georgia, the Seoul-based automaker said.

    Bloomberg
    January 27, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
    Hyundai Motor Co. will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion) over the course of 2023, according to an exchange filing Thursday, as it moves to electrify more of its fleet to sate rising consumer demand for cleaner cars.

    The money will be spent primarily on research and development and on building a new plant in Georgia, the Seoul-based automaker said. Hyundai said in May that it’s outlaying $5.5 billion to build an electric car assembly and battery plant near Savannah in the US state, with the project expected to break ground in early 2023.

    The South Korean automaker is also targeting revenue growth of as much as 11.5% this year after posting fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. Hyundai also increased dividends in an unusual move for the carmaker, whose stock rose as much as 6.3% following the news.

    “Favorable foreign-exchange rates and higher sales of value-added cars led the growth for 2022,” Hyundai Executive Vice President Seo Gang-Hyun said on an earnings call. He added the global chip shortage that’s hampered carmakers since late 2020 should ease in 2023. The company’s marketing costs may rise as competition intensifies, however.