English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown

    Madrid last year transposed European Union copyright rules, revamped in 2020, into legislation, allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

    Alphabet reopened Google News in Spain on June 22, eight years after it shut down the service because of a Spanish rule forcing the company and other news aggregators to pay publishers for using snippets of their news.

    Madrid last year transposed European Union copyright rules, revamped in 2020, into legislation, allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant.

    The move prompted an announcement from Google last year that it would re-open Google News in the following year.

    "Today, on the global 20th anniversary of Google News, and after an almost eight-year hiatus, Google News is returning to Spain," Fuencisla Clemares, vice president for Iberia, said in a blogpost.

    She said the company also planned to launch Google News Showcase, its vehicle for paying news publishers, as soon as possible in Spain.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Google News #Spain #World Affairs
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 10:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.