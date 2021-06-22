MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Germany's Angela Merkel gets Moderna as second shot after getting AstraZeneca as the first

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities then recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

AFP
June 22, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities then recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

After a stuttering start, Germany's vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks.

As at Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 percent of the population have received their first dose.
AFP
TAGS: #Angela Merkel #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Jun 22, 2021 06:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.