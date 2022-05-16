English
    FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says Bitcoin has no future as a payments network

    "The Bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network," the report quoted FTX founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried as saying.

    May 16, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    A Bitcoin logo sign outside a cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Both tech stocks and Bitcoin have notched big swings this year as the Federal Reserve becomes less accommodative as part of its fight to combat inflation. Photographer: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder has said that Bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticized the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

    Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, touched its lowest since December 2020 last week after the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin.



    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #FTX #Sam Bankman-Fried #World News
    first published: May 16, 2022 10:12 am
