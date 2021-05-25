MARKET NEWS

FTSE Russell to add Xiaomi, Luokung Tech back to global indexes

Xiaomi will be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50% added effective from the open on June 7, and 50% added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement.

May 25, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

FTSE Russell said it will add Xiaomi Corp and Luokung technology back to its global indexes.

Xiaomi will be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50% added effective from the open on June 7, and 50% added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement.

Luokung will be added to FTSE GEIS in conjunction with the June 2021 review, effective from the open on June 21.

The announcement came after the United States decided to remove Xiaomi and Luokung from a government blacklist.
Reuters
TAGS: #FTSE Russell #Luokung #World News #Xiaomi
first published: May 25, 2021 07:27 am

