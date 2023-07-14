Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to set up fabrication units
Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
Reuters
July 14, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST
