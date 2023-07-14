English
    Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to set up fabrication units

    Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

    Reuters
    July 14, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST
    (More details awaited)

    Reuters
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 06:37 am