English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Fitch says Alibaba's new structure will not impact credit profile

    The credit rating agency said that it expected the group's new governance structure to enhance its ability to respond rapidly to changes in the market and competition, improve management accountability and increase transparency to regulatory authorities.

    Reuters
    April 04, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    Fitch says Alibaba's new structure will not impact credit profile

    Fitch says Alibaba's new structure will not impact credit profile

    Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said that it doesn't expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited's new structure to bring about an immediate change in its credit profile.

    The credit rating agency said that it expected the group's new governance structure to enhance its ability to respond rapidly to changes in the market and competition, improve management accountability and increase transparency to regulatory authorities.

    Alibaba previously said it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.

    Fitch also said that the structural subordination of Alibaba's current debt will not pose a significant credit risk, and that the company could unlock value through spin-offs or IPOs.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alibaba #Fitch #World News
    first published: Apr 4, 2023 02:24 pm