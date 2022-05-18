English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation: Jerome Powell

    The Fed's increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

    Associated Press
    May 18, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
    US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

    US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

    Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve's determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

    The Fed's increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

    What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way, Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. And were going to keep pushing until we see that.

    Powell's remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

    Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point double the usual increase for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Fed #Federal Reserve #inflation #interest rates #Jerome Powell #World News
    first published: May 18, 2022 06:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.