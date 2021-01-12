FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

2021 - Hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and occupied the building for hours, ransacking offices, forcing an evacuation of lawmakers and interrupting their certification of the November presidential election. One woman in the mob was shot to death by police in a corridor, and one of several police officers injured in clashes with protesters died. Three more died of medical emergencies on the grounds during the tumult. (Image: Reuters)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on January 11.

Threatened with more violence from outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters following last Wednesday's storming of the US Capitol, the FBI issued warnings for next weekend that run at least until Inauguration Day, the source said.

In other steps to safeguard the US capital, the National Guard was authorized to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington, and tourists were barred from visiting the Washington Monument until January 24.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, told reporters he expected about 10,000 troops in Washington by Saturday to help provide security, logistics and communications.

He said the number could rise to 15,000 if requested by local authorities.

At least one lawmaker asked the Pentagon to do more.

Senator Chris Murphy, who said he was sending a letter to the acting secretary of defense on Monday, said it was unclear if the National Guard would be sufficient to protect the nation's capital and that active-duty troops may be needed also.