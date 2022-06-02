English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Facebook parent Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

    Sheryl Sandberg said she was not sure of what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work going forward.

    Reuters
    June 02, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, listens to speeches during a visit in Paris, France, January 17, 2017, at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F site as the company tries to head off tougher regulation by Germany. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTSVV2S

    Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, listens to speeches during a visit in Paris, France, January 17, 2017, at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F site as the company tries to head off tougher regulation by Germany. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTSVV2S

    Meta Platforms Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company after 14 years, according to her Facebook post.

    Shares of the company fell about 4% following the news.

    Sandberg said she was not sure of what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work going forward.

    She said she will leave the company this fall, but will continue to be on Meta’s board.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Meta Platforms #Sheryl Sandberg #World News
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 06:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.