Apr 02, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model

Mark Zuckerberg's defence comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn't be in Facebook's situation because Apple doesn't sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Zuckerberg responded today that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

Zuckerberg responded today that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib."

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

tags #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Tim Cook #World News

