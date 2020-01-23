App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts

Following applications from Assange's legal team and lawyers representing the United States, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court agreed that the hearing would start on February 24 for a week, with the remaining three weeks taking place from May 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited from Britain to the United States will be split into two, with the second half delayed until May, a British judged ruled on January 23.

Following applications from Assange's legal team and lawyers representing the United States, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court agreed that the hearing would start on February 24 for a week, with the remaining three weeks taking place from May 18.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Julian Assange #Wikileaks #world

