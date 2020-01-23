Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts

Following applications from Assange's legal team and lawyers representing the United States, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court agreed that the hearing would start on February 24 for a week, with the remaining three weeks taking place from May 18.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:18 pm