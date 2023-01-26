English
    Explainer: Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
    Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.

    Hindenburg has a track-record of finding corporate wrongdoings and placing bets against the companies.

    WHAT IS HINDENBURG RESEARCH

    Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm which analyses equity, credit and derivatives. On its website, Hindenburg says it looks for "man-made disasters," such as accounting irregularities, mismanagement and undisclosed related-party transactions. The company invests its own capital.