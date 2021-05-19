MARKET NEWS

EU agrees to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers: Sources

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

May 19, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
The bidder should be able to maintain and provide the cold storage requirement detailed in the document (Representative image: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EU member states agreed Wednesday that the bloc's borders should re-open to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

