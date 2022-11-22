English
    Elon Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

    "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

    Reuters
    November 22, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

    "Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

    Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.
