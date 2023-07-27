ECB will keep an 'open mind' on future rate decisions: Christine Lagarde

The European Central Bank will keep an "open mind" on future interest rate decisions, president Christine Lagarde said Thursday, potentially opening the door to a pause in its hiking campaign.
"We are deliberately data dependent, we have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings," she told a press conference after the ECB implemented its latest rate hike.
