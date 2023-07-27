English
    ECB will keep an 'open mind' on future rate decisions: Christine Lagarde

    "We are deliberately data dependent, we have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings," she told a press conference after the ECB implemented its latest rate hike.

    AFP
    July 27, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    ECB President Christine Lagarde

    The European Central Bank will keep an "open mind" on future interest rate decisions, president Christine Lagarde said Thursday, potentially opening the door to a pause in its hiking campaign.

    "We are deliberately data dependent, we have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings," she told a press conference after the ECB implemented its latest rate hike.

    Tags: #Christine Lagarde #ECB #ECB rate decision
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 06:54 pm

