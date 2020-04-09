App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Dow Jones Chief Executive Will Lewis to step down

Lewis will continue to work with his team through the COVID-19 crisis for the next month, while a successor will be announced in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal owner said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer Will Lewis is stepping down, parent company News Corp said on Wednesday.

Lewis will continue to work with his team through the COVID-19 crisis for the next month, while a successor will be announced in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal owner said.

Lewis was appointed as chief executive of Dow Jones in 2014, after serving as chief creative officer at News Corp in 2013.

The Financial Times first reported the news earlier in the day.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Dow Jones #Will Lewis #World News

