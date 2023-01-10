English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets live: How to play the TCS stock
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week

    The entertainment giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    January 10, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

    Walt Disney Co's top boss Bob Iger told employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an email.

    The entertainment giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The pandemic prompted companies across the world to turn to work-from-home or hybrid work models to prevent the spread of the virus.

    However, with the rise of vaccinations and fall in severe cases that require hospitalization, Disney's move mirrors other companies like Snap, Tesla and Uber in asking employees to return to office.

    The move also comes after Iger returned as chief executive officer replacing Bob Chapek in November, a surprise comeback that coincided with Disney's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Bob Iger #Disney #World News
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 07:24 am