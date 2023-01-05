English
    Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024

    The computer maker told suppliers late last year that it aims to meaningfully lower the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report added, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    January 05, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    Dell Technologies Inc plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over U.S.-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

    first published: Jan 5, 2023 09:19 am