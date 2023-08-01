English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Dell expands 'Project Helix' with Nvidia to provide generative AI solutions

    The tools will help businesses to build GenAI models and are an expansion of Dell's Project Helix, which was launched in May.

    Reuters
    August 01, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST
    Dell expands 'Project Helix' with Nvidia to provide generative AI solutions

    Dell expands 'Project Helix' with Nvidia to provide generative AI solutions

    Dell Technologies on Monday launched new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions in collaboration with Nvidia whose chips enable the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    The tools will help businesses to build GenAI models and are an expansion of Dell's Project Helix, which was launched in May.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 06:54 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!