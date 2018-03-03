App
Mar 03, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cryptocurrency rules will be done country-by-country at first: Mark Carney

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that rules for governing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin were likely to be introduced on a country-by-country basis before any international push.

Photo illustration of Bitcoins
Photo illustration of Bitcoins

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that rules for governing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin were likely to be introduced on a country-by-country basis before any international push.

"These are national issues. I suspect they will remain national issues for some time," Carney, who is also chair of a global financial regulation body, the Financial Stability Board, said on Friday.

"I would have greater expectation of a series of national steps rather than some big coordinated approach," he said in response to a question after delivering a speech on the future of crypto-currencies.

