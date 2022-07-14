English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy

    The U.S. company said it has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.

    Reuters
    July 14, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest victim of a dramatic plunge in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector.


    The U.S. company said it has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.


    Celsius is not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals at this time, the company said in a press release, adding that it has filed a series of customary motions with court to allow it to continue operations in the normal course.


    Crypto lending has tumbled in the recent months following a crash in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of major token TerraUSD in May.

    Celsius had paused withdrawals and transfers between accounts last month, blaming extreme market conditions. State securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas and Washington had stepped in to investigate the crypto lender's decision.

    Close

    Related stories

    Reuters
    Tags: #bankruptcy #Celsius #Crypto #World News
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 06:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.