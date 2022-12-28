English
    Crypto exchange Kraken to stop operations in Japan

    Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

    Reuters
    December 28, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday said it has decided to cease its operations in Japan.

    Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, 2023, it said in a statement.
