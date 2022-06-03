English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Coinbase to extend hiring freeze and rescind some accepted offers

    Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market. Now, the crypto exchange says it will pause hiring "for as long as this macro environment requires."

    Reuters
    June 03, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Coinbase Global Inc will extend its hiring freeze for the foreseeable future and rescind a number of accepted offers in order to deal with current macroeconomic conditions, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

    Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market. Now, the crypto exchange says it will pause hiring "for as long as this macro environment requires."

    "We always knew crypto would be volatile, but that volatility alongside larger economic factors may test the company, and us personally, in new ways," said L.J. Brock, Coinbase's chief people officer, in the blog post.

    Shares of Coinbase were flat following the news in after-hours trading. The company's stock is down more than 75% since its market debut last year through a direct listing.

    Coinbase last month reported a 35% slump in total revenue to $1.17 billion for the three months ended March 31, missing analyst expectations and weighing on investor sentiment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Coinbase #World News
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.