English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Wipro Q2 Earnings | Management Commentary
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

    The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

    Reuters
    October 12, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

    A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

    The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

    Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

    "We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Chinese #Dubai #flying car #World News
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 03:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.