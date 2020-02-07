App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

China's Xi Jingping discusses coronavirus with Donald Trump: State media

Xi told Trump on the phone that China was "fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic", and that "the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak, emphasising that China has "spared no effort in fighting the epidemic", state media reported.

Xi told Trump on the phone that China was "fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic", and that "the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:35 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Donald Trump #World News #Xi Jingping

