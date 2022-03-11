English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China says US addresses used its computers to launch cyberattacks on Russia, Ukraine

    SHANGHAI China has experienced continuous cyberattacks since February in which internet addresses in the United States have been used to seize..

    Reuters
    March 11, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    China has experienced continuous cyberattacks since February in which internet addresses in the United States have been used to seize control of Chinese computers to target Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

    It cited the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China (CNCERT/CC), a cybersecurity technical centre that leads efforts to prevent and detect cybersecurity threats to the country.

    "Monitoring by the CNCERT/CC found that since late February, China’s internet has continuously faced cyberattacks from abroad. These overseas groups attacked by taking control of computers in the country to carry out cyber attacks on Russia, Ukraine and Belarus,” it quoted the centre as saying.

    "After analysis, most the addresses for these attacks came from the United States,” it said, adding that a few came from other countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

    Cyberattacks have been a major point of tension between the United States and its allies and China, as the former have accused China of a carrying out a global cyberespionage campaign.

    Close
    China says that it does not engage in cyberattacks and has called such allegations "malicious smears".
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #cyberattacks #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.