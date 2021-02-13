China, Russia 'disassociate' themselves from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar

Protesters march near the Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar on February 8, 2021. (Image: AP Photo)

China and Russia, on February 12, pulled out from a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution regarding the situation in Myanmar due to the military coup.

The resolution was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva. It called for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. It also stressed on the need to refrain from stressed the need to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.

Also Read: Myanmar coup | What does it mean for New Delhi, the neighbourhood and other questions answered

However, the envoys of China and Russia said they were 'disassociating' from the resolution, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews had condemned the arbitrary detention of government officials and human rights leaders in Myanmar.

Citing multiple reports and photographic evidence, Andrews also claimed that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters.

Two weeks back, on February 1, Myanmar's democratically elected government was overthrown by a staged military coup. The military alleged voter fraud in the elections of November 2020, that saw the National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a resounding victory.

On February 11, the US slapped sanctions on 10 current and former military officers and three entities in Myanmar who led the coup.

Also Read: In geopolitical struggle over Myanmar, China has an edge